iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

