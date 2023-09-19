Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 913 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $95.64.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

