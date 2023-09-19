Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 586.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,831,000 after buying an additional 422,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $346.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

