Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes $221,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,295,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 338,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,735. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

