Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Snap were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 95,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $880,599.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,648,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,715,457.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 95,303 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $880,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,648,859 shares in the company, valued at $33,715,457.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,240.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,435,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,996 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,643,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,564,500. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

