NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 3.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 108,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NEE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,178,203. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

