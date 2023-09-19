Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 256.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 50,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 106.8% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

AGNC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 3,883,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,003,741. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -553.85%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.