Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $78,000 in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TMF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 8,651,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,209,631. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

