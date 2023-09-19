Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $296,000 in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,940,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,674,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

