16,000 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 47,613,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,054,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

