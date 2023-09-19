Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 1,583 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS BBEU traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 188,021 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

