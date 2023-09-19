Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 617 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $47.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,092. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.28.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.