Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Stock Position Increased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,747. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

