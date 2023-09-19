Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.92. 106,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,969. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average of $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

