QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $140,270.08

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. QUASA has a total market cap of $140,270.08 and approximately $1,440.25 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119036 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,089.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

