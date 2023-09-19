Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 239,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,289,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RXRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of -0.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. The company had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $418,088.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $61,217.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,520,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,813,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $418,088.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,743.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,673 in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

