2,442 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 56.1% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 348,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.57. 283,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

