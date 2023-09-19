Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Down 5.5%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 3,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.