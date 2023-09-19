Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.05. 22,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 619,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. The company had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

