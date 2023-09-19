XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 3%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 2,371,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,828,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $698.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.50 million. XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

