Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.43. 87,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,106,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.63.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 396,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 46.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.