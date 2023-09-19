fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62. 1,087,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,847,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUBO. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

fuboTV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 727.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

