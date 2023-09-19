Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 11.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.40. 63,062,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 50,703,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKLA

Nikola Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,137 shares of company stock worth $180,833. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nikola by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.