Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) were up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 168,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,136,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Roth Mkm cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $13,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.