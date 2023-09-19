ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock Price Up 4%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 23,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 154,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

ModivCare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.57.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $701.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.36 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 204,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,153,265.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,982,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,396,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 960,153 shares of company stock worth $31,676,586. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ModivCare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.



