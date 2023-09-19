BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 3.5% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.79. 449,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,790,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

