Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Increases By 7.1%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings IX by 29.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Gores Holdings IX stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. Gores Holdings IX has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.