Ignite Planners LLC Sells 107 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

Accenture stock opened at $315.91 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.37. The firm has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.25.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

