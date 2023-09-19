Richelieu Gestion SA Sells 1,267 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Richelieu Gestion SA decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $302.55 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.