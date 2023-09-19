US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 165,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 479,762 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $49.99.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

