Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 19,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $124,094.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,897 shares of company stock worth $6,897,304 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $33,089,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,146,563. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

