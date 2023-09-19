Investors Buy High Volume of FTC Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,187 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,255% compared to the average daily volume of 95 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

FTC Solar Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of FTCI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 1,866,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,068. The company has a market cap of $184.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,823,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,859.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 16,467 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $38,697.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,823,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,859.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,720,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

