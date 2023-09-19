Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading 3% Higher

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 4,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 59,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFXT shares. TheStreet cut Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $737.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enerflex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enerflex by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

