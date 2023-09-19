Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
GASNF remained flat at $29.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $31.73.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
