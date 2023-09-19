Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 376.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

GASNF remained flat at $29.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

