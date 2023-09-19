Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.95. 35,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 399,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Mativ Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mativ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,835,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mativ by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

