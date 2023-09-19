Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.95. 35,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 399,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.
Mativ Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $668.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Mativ Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Mativ
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,835,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mativ by 2,139.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 527,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 504,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
