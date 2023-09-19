iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 29,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 77,664 shares.The stock last traded at $64.67 and had previously closed at $65.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market cap of $522.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

