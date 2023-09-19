Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 3.2%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.21 and last traded at $60.20. Approximately 30,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 389,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $527,949 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vicor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

