Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Drops By 7.8%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HLKHF stock remained flat at $74.39 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $77.55 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body and interior lighting products.

