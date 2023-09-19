Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 27,101 shares.The stock last traded at $57.19 and had previously closed at $57.21.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.