Investors Buy Large Volume of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Put Options (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,600 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 577% compared to the average daily volume of 1,123 put options.

Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,213.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $65,681 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW stock remained flat at $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,138. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $424.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The firm had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

