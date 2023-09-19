SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

