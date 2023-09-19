Piscataqua Savings Bank Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $116.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

