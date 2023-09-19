SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 469,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,529. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

