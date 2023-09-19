Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJ) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Capitol Health Limited (ASX:CAJGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Capitol Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capitol Health news, insider Justin Walter 679,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capitol Health

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging modalities and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

