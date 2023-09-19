Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.83 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

