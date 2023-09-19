Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVE opened at $161.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.