Pacific Sun Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.