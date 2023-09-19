Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $172,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.49. 258,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.38. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

