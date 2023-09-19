Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $3.96 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for about 1.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.05% of WestRock worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

WestRock Stock Up 1.7 %

WestRock stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 1,381,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,752. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

