55,755 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,000. Linde accounts for approximately 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LIN traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $386.49. The company had a trading volume of 258,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.50 and a 200 day moving average of $368.38. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

